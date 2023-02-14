ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

February 14, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Eighteen hour state-wide protest by UDF against the tax hike proposals in the budget concludes today morning at various venues.

2. Petitions seeking payment of salaries to the KSRTC employees in time are likely to come up before the kerala High Court today.

3. Writer Perumal Murugan is in Kochi for the release of a video, Neydhal, as part of an exhibition of photographs by budding lensman Vetrivel on the life of the fishing community.

4. The renovated Rajendra Maidan in Kochi, which has a long history of being used for several key events in pre and post independence india, will be opened to the public today.

5. Transport Minister Antony Raju has convened a meeting of stakeholders today to address the issue of speeding and other violations by private buses operating in Kochi city.

Read more news from Kerala here.

