Top Kerala news developments today

February 11, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Saturday, February 11, 2023

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Professional Students’ Summit to provide a platform for professional students to share innovative ideas and interact with industry experts in Kochi. Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, will be the chief guest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch a stipend scheme for junior lawyers in Kochi. Top Congress leaders will convene at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to meet Kerala members of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT

