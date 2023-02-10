Top Kerala news developments today

February 10, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. A petition filed by defeated LDF independent candidate K.P. Mohammed Musthafa challenging the election of UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram from Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. The Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation and the Kerala University’s Political Science department are organising a panel discussion on the Kerala budget and the Economic Review today in Thiruvananthapuram. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, and economists M.A. Oommen, B. A. Prakash, K.P.Kannan are among the speakers.

3. Archrivals St. Teresa’s College and Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam are engaged in a close race for the overall championship on the third day of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union youth fest in Ernakulam.

4. C.P.Kunhu, former MLA passed away at Kozhikode today.

5. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for a housing complex at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram to relocate fishermen and their families from vulnerable areas of the coast.

6. General Education Minister V.Sivankutty will give away the Prathibha Milan awards instituted by the National Hindi Academy in Thiruvananthapuram today.

7. General Education Minister V.Sivankutty will inaugurate the district-level inclusive football tournament at the Vellayani Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram today. Differently abled students from 12 sub-districts along with their peers will participate in the tournament organised by the Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram unit.

