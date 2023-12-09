December 09, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

The mortal remains of late Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Kanam Rajendran will be kept for public homage at the party’s State headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Locals protest the Forest Department’s move to replant teak in reserve forests in Wayanad, Police investigation into a suspected dowry harassment-related death by suicide of a woman in Nadapuram in Kozhikode extends to her husband’s family: Jayanth. Palakkad district school arts festival heading for an enthusiastic final. The state government issued an order after about 50 years of requests allowing plot owners to leverage their property in industrial estates and industrial areas for loan and other purposes. The order will help more than 3000 units in Ernakulam and about 12000 units across Kerala. Southern Railway invites tenders to install an automatic signal system estimated at Rs 145 cr in the 102 km Ernakulam Junction-Vallathol Nagar rail corridor. Centre for Public Policy Research to host panel discussion on Urbanization in Kerala. Former Union Urban Development Secretary M. Ramachandran, urban planners to attend. Rebel group continues to discuss meeting Roman officials in relation to liturgical issue in Ernakulam Angamaly archdioces

