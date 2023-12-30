December 30, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today.

The fourth vessel carrying cranes from China is expected to dock at the Vizhinjam seaport in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate meeting at Varkala in connection with Sivagiri pilgrimage. Tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas to inaugurate heli tourism project by flagging off the first service from the Cochin international airport. Registered private operators will offer short helicopter trips to all places in Kerala. Beypore International Responsible Tourism and Textile Art Festival organised as part of Beypore International Water Festival in Kozhikode concludes today. * Dancers Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Vaijayanti Kashi to perform at Swaralaya Soorya Dance and Music Festival at Palakkad today. Week-long Light Show to open at Marine Drive, Kochi as part of new year celebrations. Seminar on extreme poverty eradication as part of the ongoing Saras meeting at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. LSGD principal director MG Rajamanickam and Thrissur district collector Krishna Teja to attend.

Read more news from Kerala here.

