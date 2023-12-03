- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to the Hindu on board the bus ferrying the Kerala cabinet to venues of public outreach programmes in the Palakkad district.
- DMK MP Kanimozhi expected to attend a session on the fourth and final day of the Malabar Literature Festival in Kozhikode today .
- Kerala cabinet winds up its public outreach programme, Navkerala Sadas, in Palakkad district.
- Tourism stakeholders and organisers of the annual Cochin Carnival to take steps during the coming days to prevent a recurrence of the stampedes in Fort Kochi during the 2022 New Year’s Eve revelry.
- Kudumbasree organises children’s parliament for students in the district.
- Retired police woman NA Vinaya, known for her battles for gender justice in the force, comes up with two books based on her experiences
