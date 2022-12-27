Top Kerala news developments today

December 27, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi. Getting the Supreme Court’s exemption for human habitats from the proposed ecologically sensitive buffer zone within a radius of one km of protected forests tops the agenda. Mr. Vijayan might also bring up other pressing topics for discussion, including the Centre’s sanction for the Silverline semi-high-speed railway project, Central support for the State’s rubber sector and extension of GST compensation till at least 2028.

2. The Kerala State Health Department will conduct a COVID-19 mock drill today to test the preparedness of the health administration for a surge in fresh cases.

3. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam is inching closer to the safety threshold of 142 feet. It touched 141.95 feet at 7 a.m. today.

4. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will open various projects in Wayanad district today.