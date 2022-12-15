Top Kerala news developments today

December 15, 2022 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. A high level meeting will take place at Pampa on Thursday to review the crowd control measures at Sabarimala. Ministers for Devaswom and Local Self Government, president, Travancore Devaswom Board, State Police Chief Anil Kant and senior officials from various departments are expected to participate.

2. Sixty one films will be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala today. Celebrated Hungarian director Bela Tarr will deliver the annual Aravindan memorial lecture at Tagore theatre.

Tamil Playback singer and award-winning music director Pradeep Kumar will perform on stage and a commemoration of legendary singer Kishore Da will also take place at the same venue. Singers Nithya Mammen and Arun Sukumar will also perform on stage at night.

3. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the elevated highway ar Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram and lay the foundation stone of 12 NH development projects in Kerala at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Huddle Global conclave in Thiruvananthapuram today. More than 100 venture capitalists and angel investors and 3,000 start-ups from across the globe will participate in the 2- day event.

5. The Kerala High Court is likely to pass orders on petitions challenging the Chancellor’s decision to withdraw 15 nominated members from the Kerala University Senate.

6. Suo motu cases relating to crowd control at Sabarimala and parking facilities at Nilakkal will come up before the High Court today.

7. MP Rijil, the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank embezzlement case will be produced before the Magistrate’s court in Kozhikode today. The District Crime Branch is likely to move an application seeking his custody for interrogation

