Top Kerala news developments today

December 14, 2022 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The State government will review the work on the Vizhinjam International Seaport project today. The construction work resumed last week after months-long protests by fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Tamil Nadu government has issued the second warning with the water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 141.00ft on Wednesday evening at 6 am. The maximum storage level as per the Supreme Court order is 142 ft.

3. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider petitions challenging the Chancellor’s decision to withdraw the 15 nominated members from the Kerala University Senate.

4. A suo case relating to the rehabilitation of street children to come up before the High Court today.

5. The Punjab National Bank director board is expected to take a final decision today on recommending a CBI probe into the embezzlement of Kozhikode Corporation’s funds and returning the money to the civic body - Aabha

6. International Film Festival of Kerala ¬ 66 movies under various categories to be screened today, including the final screening of ‘ Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’. India’s Oscar nomination, ‘ The Chh+ello Show’, Aimar Labaki’s ‘Cordially Yours’, ‘ 99 Moons’, Spanish film ‘ Prison 77’, ‘ Tori and Lokita’ by Dardenne Brothers, ‘Ariyippu’, ‘Alam’ and ‘Our Home’ will also have its final screenings.

Alenjandro Jodorowsky’s ‘ The Holy Mountain’ will be featured in the surreal cinema of Alenjandro Jodorowsky category. The first screening of Tunisian movie ‘Harka’, Israeli film ‘My Neighbor Adolf’, ‘Boy from Heaven’, ‘T he Cake Dynasty’, ‘ The Ocean Angel’, Portuguese film ‘Paloma’, Indonesian film ‘ Before Now and Then’ and 21 other world films will also be exhibited today.

Indian Bengali drama film ‘ Pratidwadi’ (The Adversary) written and directed by Satyajit Ray will be also be screened in the restored classics category.

7. Leaders of CITU, AITUC, INTUC and STU to participate in a seminar in Kozhikode today on the relevance of putting up a joint front of trade unions ahead of the CITU State meeting scheduled to begin here from December 17. Leaders of RSS-affiliated BMS not to participae

ADVERTISEMENT