Top Kerala news developments today

December 13, 2022 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala Assembly today:

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition UDF to move adjournment motion on the crisis in the agriculture sector due to the crashing crop prices and the government’s failure to implement a responsive procurement and compensation policy.

The House is expected to pass the University Laws (Amendment) Bills seeking to remove the Governor as Chancellor of universities in the state. The UDF is opposing the provision in the bill to ha d over charge to the pro- Vice Chancellor or a Vice Chancellor of another university until eminent academics are identified to replace the Governor.

The Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill will also be passed by the House today.

2. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to take up for hearing an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge’s order upholding the appointment of Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University.

3. A petition filed by Sabu Jacob, coordinator of the corporate-backed political party Twenty20, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him for humiliating P.V.Sreenijin MLA in public, is likely to come up before the High Court today.

4. International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram: 66 movies including Kim Ki Duk’s final movie ‘Call of God’ on screen today. Kerr’ will make its Indian premier at the festival in the international competition category. As many as 20 movies will be screened in the ‘World cinema’ category. IFFK Lifetime achievement award winner Bela Tarr’s ‘Wreckmaister Harmonies’, ‘The Phantom Carriage’, accompanied by Jonny Best’s live music, also will make its single screening on Tuesday, along with the Serbian movie, ‘Father’.

4. The Kozhikode Government Medical College principal is expected to explain his stand today in the wake of reports that the Kerala Administrative Tribunal has ordered his removal from the post and appointment of KK Mubarak, principal of the Government Medical College, Wayanad, in two weeks. There are a host of other controversies surrounding the institution, such as the death of a woman patient after administration of an antibiotic injection, surgical instrument left behind in the abdomen of a woman patient, and a plus two student attending MBBS classes.

ADVERTISEMENT