Top Kerala news developments today

December 12, 2022 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a high-level meeting in Thiruvanbanthapuram today to discuss means to manage the huge pilgrim influx to Sabarimala. Officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board, police and other government departments and agencies will participate in the meeting that is expected to discuss a proposal to limit the daily virtual queue bookings to 85,000.

2. The Kerala High Court will consider a suo motu case relating to crowd management at Sabarimala and a proposal to extend the darsan time at the Sabarimala shrine.

3. Petitions filed by Vice Chancellors of various universities in the state challenging the show cause notice issued by the Chancellor will come up before the High Court today.

4. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state will hear nine Vice Chancellors who had been served notice to step down for violation of UGC norms in their selection and appointment.

5. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan willo inaugurate the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale today.

6. International Film Festival of Kerala: Lijo Jose Pellissery - Mamootty’s starrer Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to premiere at the festival. Other films to be screened at venues. Open Forum on contemporary Malayalam cinema. Thamarassery Churam band to perform for visitors to the festival. Hollywood’s first millon dollar film Foolish Wives to be screened at Tagore theatre with live music by renowned pianist Jonny Best.

7. In Kerala Assembly today:

1. Opposition UDF will move an adjournment motion on the increasing criminality in the police force. General Education minister V.Sivankutty will reply to a calling attention motion on the concerns triggered by the move to restructure the school curriculum in Kerala.

2. Electricity Minister K.Krishnankutty will present a special report reviewing the activities of ANERT and Energy Management Center, and prevention of accidents in the electricity sector.

3. The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill willl be referred to Select committee after discussion in the House. Discussion on the Kerala Protection of River Brmks and Regulation of Removal of Sand (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, Kerala. Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Motor Transport Workers’ Welfare Fund (Arnendment) Bill as reported by the Subject committee.