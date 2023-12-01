December 01, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to inaugurate Global Ayurveda Fest in Thiruvananthapuram today. Rahul Gandhi MP will be attending Priyadarsini Literary award function in Kannur. The Palakkad leg of Nava Kerala Sadas begins today with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers attending programmes in Thrithala, Pattambi, Shoranur and Ottapalam constituencies. Bijoy Nandan, a professor of Marine Biology department in CUSAT will take charge as the new Vice Chancellor of Kannur University. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi MP to inaugurate ‘Utsah’ convention organised by State Mahila Congress at the Marine Drive ground, Kochi. He will also inaugurate the 10th anniversary of ‘Suprabhatham’ daily on his one-day visit to the city. ‘ Petition filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Issac challenging the summons issued by ED in a case relating to floating masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct hearing today on KSEB petition seeking nod for four long-term power supply contracts totalling 465 MW.

