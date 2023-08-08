August 08, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move an official resolution today in Kerala Assembly urging the Central Government to withdraw from the move to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The Congress-led Opposition UDF is expected to support the resolution. Introduction and motion for reference to the subject committee of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Bill, 2023, the Kerala Motor Transport Workers’ Payment of Fair Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Kerala Dairy Farmers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by Aryadan Shoukath seeking to provide basic facilities to the tribals in the three panchayats in Nilambur whose houses were destroyed in the 2018 and 19 floods. The court had earlier directed the government to provide basic facilities in five tribal hamlets at Munderi. The High Court will take up for hearing, the cases seeking to curb the unauthorised occupation of government land in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district and construction of highrise buildings on these lands. Acting chairman of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission K. Baijunath will launch ‘Upabhokthrujalakam’, a consumer awareness programme by Kozhikode District Consumer education committee. Alleged botched C-section surgery of KK Harshina at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode: District Medical Board chaired by the District Medical Officer to meet today to discuss a police report seeking framing of charges against doctors and nurses on duty.

Track latest news from Kerala here

