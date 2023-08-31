August 31, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Electioneering in Puthupally is nearing the climax. Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and A.K. Antony and BJP leader and Minister of State for external Affairs V. Muraleedharan will address meetings in the constituency today. The 169th birth anniversary of Sri Narayana Guru is being observed today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan to attend separate events at Chempazhanthi gurukulam in Thiruvananthapuram. The Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summons to former minister and CPI(M) leader AC Moideen for questioning in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank loan scam case. Mr. Moideen has been asked to report at the Kochi office of ED on September 4. He was earlier summoned for questioning on August 31 but had sought more time to gather details. Two persons were stabbed to death in separate incidents in Thrissur. A payasam festival is being organised in Fort Kochi today to bring together the diversity of tastes from different communities living in West Kochi areas. The festival is being organised by DTPC and Cochin Heritage Conservation Society. A five-member gang has been apprehended in Kozhikode for abducting a youth in connection with financial deals.

