Top Kerala News Developments today

August 30, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. CPI(M) leader Sarojini Balanandan, wife of deceased CITU leader E. Balanandan, passed away at her daughter’s house in Kochi. ⁩

2. Eyeing a new world record, 10,000 women will perform a mega Thiruvathirakali today evening at the Kuttanelloor Government college grounds in Thrissur as part of the district-level Onam celebrations.

3. As many as 110 school students from Kozhikode district will embark on a journey today titled ‘Gandhipatham Thedi’ to Gujarat to visit places such as Sabarmati Ashram associated with the Father of the Nation. The journey will culminate at Birla Mandir in the national capital. They will return on September 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Kozhikode police have issued an alert advising people to refrain from installing screen-sharing apps by clicking on anonymous links.

5. Onam celebrations to continue across the State. Cultural programmes including music and dance at various venues at the district level.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT