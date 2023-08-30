HamberMenu
Top Kerala News Developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on August 30, Wednesday

August 30, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Onam celebrations to continue across Kerala on August 30, 2023.

Onam celebrations to continue across Kerala on August 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. CPI(M) leader Sarojini Balanandan, wife of deceased CITU leader E. Balanandan, passed away at her daughter’s house in Kochi. ⁩

2. Eyeing a new world record, 10,000 women will perform a mega Thiruvathirakali today evening at the Kuttanelloor Government college grounds in Thrissur as part of the district-level Onam celebrations.

3. As many as 110 school students from Kozhikode district will embark on a journey today titled ‘Gandhipatham Thedi’ to Gujarat to visit places such as Sabarmati Ashram associated with the Father of the Nation. The journey will culminate at Birla Mandir in the national capital. They will return on September 12.

4. Kozhikode police have issued an alert advising people to refrain from installing screen-sharing apps by clicking on anonymous links.

5. Onam celebrations to continue across the State. Cultural programmes including music and dance at various venues at the district level.

Track latest news from Kerala here

