August 27, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The State-wide Onam week celebrations organised by Kerala Tourism will begin today evening with a formal inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nisagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. Danseuse Mallika Sarabhai and actor Fahadh Faasil will be the chief guests. Tribespeople living in Nilambur forests to celebrate Onam with the support of NABARD. They have named their celebrations “Nangonam”. PV Abdul Wahab, MP, will join them. The Kozhikode police are planning to arrest two doctors and two nursing staff related to the alleged botched C-Section surgery case at the Government Medical College Hospital, after the Onam holidays. Campaigning for the bye-election to the Puthupally Assembly constituency gains momentum. Party workers fan out across the segment to visit households.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.