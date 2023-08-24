Top Kerala news developments today

August 24, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address two election campaign meetings in Puthupally today. Ministers and leaders of the constituent parties of the LDF will also participate in the campaign. Petitions seeking to pay salary to KSRTC employees in time to come up before HC The court had directed the govt to provide at least ₹30 crores to the KSRTC management for paying salary of July in full before the Onam season starts. Cases seeking actions against encroachment and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district to come up before HC. The court has directed the district collector to stop the construction of CPI(M) office in Santhanpara in the district. Human Rights Commission orders against the use of threatening language in tax and revenue recovery notices. The order comes as part of an ongoing change in the use of official language for government employees Thalassemia patients claim they are not given financial help under the State government’s social security schemes though other patients suffering from blood cell- related diseases are give the assistance

Regional Stories

The contractors of the Kochi Corporation will shortly stop participating in bidding for the upcoming civil works and stop the ongoing ones as the civic authorities fail to clear their pending bills. The Kochi Corporation owes its contractors more than ₹100 crore. No bills have been paid for the past three years, forcing most of the contractors to misery, says the organisation leaders of the contractors. Ernakulam District Literacy Mission launches equivalent courses for jail inmates. Courses equivalent to class 4, 7, 10, and 12 to benefit inmates aged between 18 and 21. Ernakulam market Merchants’ Association is celebrating Golden jubilee of the iconic market with a slew of activities including support to the poor. To manage law and order during the Onam festival rush, additional plainclothesmen will be deployed on Kozhikode streets, and drone surveillance will also be enhanced. Cracking down on illegal waste disposal and use of banned plastic products, a coordinated operation conducted by Vigilance squad of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project, collected a spot fine to the tune of ₹1,14,000 from various establishments in the Local Self Government institutions in a single day in Kannur district. In the inspection a total sum of ₹5,24,000 has been imposed as fine on 67 establishments situated in 71 panchayats, nine municipalities and one corporation during the inspections

