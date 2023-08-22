August 22, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran to appear before Enforcement Directorate officials at Kochi today for questioning in connection with the money laundering case involving fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal. UDF candidate Chandy Oommen sends legal notice to Election Commission alleging the omission of hundreds of voters in the final list published by the commission for the Puthupally bye election. Former president Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Navapoojitham programme at the Santhigiri Ashram, Thiruvananthapuram to mark the 97th birth anniversary of the founder Karunakara Guru. A petition seeking to monitor investigation into the death of two minor girls at Walayar, filed by the mother of the girls, is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Sahodaran Ayyappan Smaraka Puraksaram presentation by Speaker AN Shamseer at Cherai in Ernakulam today. K. Sethuraman takes charge as new IG of North Kerala.

