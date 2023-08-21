August 21, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will review the power situation in Kerala today. The Electricity Regulatory Commission will hear a plea by KSEB for urgent power purchases to tide over the crisis. Petitions seeking to pay salary to KSRTC employees in time to come up before the Kerala High Court again today. The court had asked the KSRTC management last week to pay their salary for August in full before the Onam season begins. A crucial synod of the Syro-Malabar Church will begin today amidst an ugly spat between the sections supporting unified mass and those opposing it playing out in the Ernakulam Angamaly Archeparchy of the Syro Malabar Church. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to distribute second-batch Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Post Doctoral Fellowships in Thiruvananthapuram today. As many as 77 researchers had won the fellowship last year. Minister for Local Self Government MB Rajesh to inaugurate Onam fair for Kudumbasree products at Police grounds, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Thiruvananthapuram Revenue district TTI Arts festival at Vocational Higher Secondary School, Manacaud. Transport Minister Antony Raju to be chief guest at valedictory function today evening.

Track latest news from Kerala here

