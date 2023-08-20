August 20, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Protests against unified mass disrupt Sunday mass in several churches in Kochi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project implementation in Kochi. Thripuniathara to host the traditional “Atham” procession heralding the Onam festival season. The two-day Communist Party of India (Marxist) seminar marking the 75th death anniversary of veteran leader P. Krishna Pillai will conclude in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Track latest news from Kerala here

