Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open a two-day event in memory of the late Communist leader P. Krishna Pillai, whose 75th death anniversary falls on August 19, at Kozhikode.
- Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a waste treatment facility being set up by the Edapally Cooperative Bank in association with Kochi Corporation.
- Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith to inaugurate a road safety awareness programme at North Paravur in Ernakulam today.
- Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve to announce the winners of a three-round competition on best new industries and startups. The competition was organised by the Industries department as part of a campaign last year.
- The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority will assess the situation in the State in the wake of a weak monsoon. The agency will submit a report to the government suggesting the measures to be taken to mitigate the impact of drought in case the weak monsoon continues during the remaining period of the season.
- Shortage of rain severely affects paddy farmers in Kerala. Dams releasing water early. Walayar Dam opened on Friday. Malampuzha Dam to release water today.
- IMD forecasts widespread rain in Kerala under the influence of the low pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal.
