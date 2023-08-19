August 19, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open a two-day event in memory of the late Communist leader P. Krishna Pillai, whose 75th death anniversary falls on August 19, at Kozhikode. Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a waste treatment facility being set up by the Edapally Cooperative Bank in association with Kochi Corporation. Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith to inaugurate a road safety awareness programme at North Paravur in Ernakulam today. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve to announce the winners of a three-round competition on best new industries and startups. The competition was organised by the Industries department as part of a campaign last year. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority will assess the situation in the State in the wake of a weak monsoon. The agency will submit a report to the government suggesting the measures to be taken to mitigate the impact of drought in case the weak monsoon continues during the remaining period of the season. Shortage of rain severely affects paddy farmers in Kerala. Dams releasing water early. Walayar Dam opened on Friday. Malampuzha Dam to release water today. IMD forecasts widespread rain in Kerala under the influence of the low pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal.

Track latest news from Kerala here