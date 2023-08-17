August 17, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Farmers’ Day celebratiions and distribute the state agricultural awards at the Nisagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram today. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale to open lecture series on the organisation’s centenary, in Kozhikode today The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by KPCC President K. Sudhakaran seeking to quash a conspiracy case registered against him for allegedly firing on CPI(M) leader and now LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan inside a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995. The Zonal Land Use Board has issued a notice to P.V Anvar, MLA, directing him to submit his land documents for inspection within seven days, with the next sitting scheduled for August 25. The board had found Mr.Anvar sitting on 19 acres of excess land. Prof. M K Sanu and former minister of education C.Raveendranath to go back to classrooms as teachers in Kochi for a documentary on popular teachers being prepared by the Kerala State Bookmark. Mathrubhumi Books to host author Sonia Cherian as part of a tour promoting her book Indian Rainbow, memoirs of a woman soldier.

