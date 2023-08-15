Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hoist the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram and take the salute at a parade. He will also distribute the President’s medals
- Independence Day function to be held in at all district headquarters in Kerala.
- Education conclave to be held at Tagore theatre, Thiruvananthapuram, the venue of the Freedom Fest.
- Industries Minister P.Rajeeve will inaugurate the Nippon Q 1 mall at Palarivattam in Kochi today. The 500,000 sq ft facility houses a business centre, retail shopping arena and office space.
- The CBI has approached the court seeking a lie detection test for the parents of the Walayar minor girls who were found dead in mysterious circumstances.
Track latest news from Kerala here
ADVERTISEMENT