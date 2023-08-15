August 15, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hoist the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram and take the salute at a parade. He will also distribute the President’s medals Independence Day function to be held in at all district headquarters in Kerala. Education conclave to be held at Tagore theatre, Thiruvananthapuram, the venue of the Freedom Fest. Industries Minister P.Rajeeve will inaugurate the Nippon Q 1 mall at Palarivattam in Kochi today. The 500,000 sq ft facility houses a business centre, retail shopping arena and office space. The CBI has approached the court seeking a lie detection test for the parents of the Walayar minor girls who were found dead in mysterious circumstances.

