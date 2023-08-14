August 14, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

UDF election convention for Puthupally by-poll to be held today. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, KPCC president K.Sudhakaran and leaders of the constituent parties of the coalition will participate. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear appeals filed by the State government and the victim seeking to quash the order of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Kottayam acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, in the nun rape case. Seminar on media freedom at Tagore Theatre, the venue of the Freedom Fest in Thiruvananthapuram. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh to address sessions. Police question the victim’s close friends regarding the suspected murder after recovering the charred body in Kozhikode. Coastal police and Janamaithri wing to support the ongoing registration drive for migrant workers engaged in various fishing harbours and boats. Labour department to open panchayat level help desks to speed up the registration drive local labourers. Assault of woman patient at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital: survivor plans to meet the Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram alleging that the ongoing inquiry by the DME is unfair to her. Kozhikode Corporation’s Sewage Treatment Plant at Government Medical College nears completion even as the two other projects proposed under AMRUT-1 are yet to begin. Butt Road beach, a popular destination of tourists in the city is in a deplorable condition, especially after the recent tidal incursion and the collapse of a sculpture. System worth ₹1 crore installed at the Brahmapuram yard to prevent fire outbreaks, Department of Environment informs National Green Tribunal in an updated status report on the waste management scenario at the site. It included pathways to ensure access of fire tender units, watch tower and 50,000 sq. open tank. Contractors of the Kochi Corporation threaten to go on strike demanding the payment of their pending bills. Unrestricted tourist inflow into the catchment area of Malampuzha reservoir raises concerns about waste dumping and contamination.

