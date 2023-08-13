Top Kerala News developments today

August 13, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

The CPI(M) state committee is meeting today and tomorrow in Thiruvanaanthapuram to discuss and review the party’s preparations for the Puthupally bye elections. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to open disability management centre at Kodenchery in Kozhikode today. A national workshop on tribal heritage will release the Kochi declaration of youth in tribal communities called the Kochi Charter. The document will be submitted to the UN as part of a global drive for conservation of tribal heritage and rights. Forest squads intensify search for three more persons with the details gathered from the four previously arrested Malappuram natives. As the government takes away the subsidy, Kudumbasree Janakeeya hotels face uncertainty. Many are yet to get subsidy for more than a year. Over a dozen Keralites who are struck in the strife-torn Niger, the largest country in the West Africa, have reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs and Kerala government with a request to evacuate them from the land- locked country, where airspace has been shut following a military coup.

Regional stories

Kozhikode office of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala is planning to launch a project titled Beats to teach swimming to differently-abled students in the district, a total of ₹13.5 crore has been set aside for projects for the differently-abled students this year. Uncontrolled increase in the number of wayside ventures and pushcart traders affect the availability of public parking spaces in Kozhikode city. Even marked parking spots are often occupied by the wandering traders in the absence of any checking. Commuters demand increase in frequency of Water Metro ferries to Kakkanad, since Civil Line Road would be barricaded in a month for Kochi Metros Kakkanad extension.

