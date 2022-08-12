Top Kerala news developments today

Union Minister of State of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will open a photo exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav at Ernakulam junction railway station today. File photo | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

August 12, 2022 09:55 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, August 12, 2022

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will attend the party’s state committee meeting at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Functioning of Ministers, Kozhikode mayor Beena Mathew’s purported violation of the party line by taking part in an RSS-sponsored function and the legislation of 11 lapsed ordinances, including the controversial amendment to the Kerala Lok Ayukta, Act, are on the table.

2. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas opens three-day Malabar River Festival, a white-water kayaking championship organised by the Kerala Tourism Department, District Tourism Promotion Council and Kozhikode District Panchayat, at Kodenchery. The competitions will be held in the tributaries of the Chaliyar River, Iruvanjippuzha and Chalippuzha.

3. Gaj Utsav media conclave in Kozhikode focuses on finding solutions to man-elephant conflict and impartial reporting of issues involving elephants.

4. Kozhikode Sessions Court to give its order on the anticipatory bail plea of the writer and social activist Civic Chandran in the latest sexual harassment case registered against him. Last week, Mr. Chandran got relief from the court in a case registered against him for allegedly attempting to molest a Dalit woman writer.

5. Union Minister of State of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will open a photo exhibition on Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav at Ernakulam junction railway station.