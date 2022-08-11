Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Aug 11, Thursday

former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. File photo | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a plea filed by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac against the summons issued by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and also a petition by five LDF MLAs for restraining the ED from interfering in the functioning of KIIFB.. Mr. Isaac was asked to appear before ED officials today for questioning.

2. Actor assault case:

The High Court will hear a petition filed by the prosecution seeking cancellation of the bail granted to actor Dileep, one of the accused in the case. The trial court had earlier rejected the prosecution plea.

3. The survivor and prosecution in the actor assault case move the trial court seeking transfer of the trial from the Principal Sessions court, Ernakulam to the CBI court.

4. The Forest department to organise district-level adalat in Kozhikode to settle pending grievances mostly related to the disputes over the ownership of land along forest area. Minister A. K. Saseendran is scheduled to inaugurate the adalat.

5. Minister for Animal Husbandry Chinchu Rani will disburse compensation for the farmers in Wayanad whose pigs were culled to contain the spread of African Swine fever.