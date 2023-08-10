August 10, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Opposition to move adjournment motion in Kerala Assembly on the custodial death at Tanur in Malappuram today. In the Kerala Assembly today: Discussion to be concluded on Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to Private Medical Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Kerala Building Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Indian Partnership (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2023. A writ petition filed by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and senior congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking an inquiry into the allegation of corruption in the AI camera project implementation is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court will consider a petition by Aryadan Shoukath, former Nilambur Municipal Chairperson seeking to provide basic facilities to the tribal hamlets in the three panchayats in Nilambur. Tribal organisations will hold a day- long seminar in Kochi on the Kerala Forest Act and the amendments; they will also discuss the traditional forest rights of tribal groups. The meeting will seek to expand the political organising committee of tribal communities. A series of discussions on tribal heritage by members of tribal communities and discussions on Kerala’s only tribal panchayat Edamalakudy will be organised as part of a national workshop in Kochi. Kochi corporation council meeting today. Woman found murrdered at a hotel in Kaloor, Kochi on Wednesday night. Her friend, who is a hotel employee who became acquainted with her on social media is the prime suspect.

