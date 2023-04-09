April 09, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The special investigation team probing the Elathur train arson case is likely to begin collecting evidence from various places today even as NIA officials hold talks with the State Police Chief and the Additional Director General of Police on the progress of the investigation. Easter celebrations across Kerala. The Kerala Karshaka Sameakshana Samithi appeals to the High Court Chief Justice against the decision to translocate rogue tusker Arikomban from Idukki to the Parambikulam reserve, amid mounting protests over the move in Palakkad and Thrissur. On Tuesday, an all-party meeting held at Muthalamada had decided to observe a hartal on the issue.

