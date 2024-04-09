April 09, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The National Human Rights Commission will hold a sitting at the Pookode Veterinary College in connection with the death of second-year veterinary student Siddharth, allegedly due to ragging. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to address LDF election conventions at Chavara, Kundara and Chadayamangalam in Kollam constituency. The Kerala High Court will hear petitions by former Finance Minister Thomas Issac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the issue of Masala bond by KIIFB when he was State Finance Minister. The brother of a migrant worker who was allegedly beaten to death in Muvattupuzha is in town to receive the body. The police are on the lookout for the perpetrators. Preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Heavy rush is expected in markets as people do some last-minute shopping ahead of the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.