Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations
- CPI-M State secretary M.V. Govindan will address the press in Kochi today
- The Kerala High Court is set to hear petitions filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and others seeking a directive to the State government to disburse money for the midday meal scheme in advance and pay the arrears due to schools
- The ED is scheduled to question CPI(M) district secretary M.M. Varghese, party state secretariat member P.K. Biju and councillor P.K. Shajan in connection to an investigation into a loan scam at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative bank, Thrissur.
- The Kerala HC is to consider a contempt of court petition filed by nursing officer P.B. Anitha against the State’s Health Department for transferring her after she extended moral support to a victim of sexual assault at the ICU of the Kozhikode medical college hospital.
- A delegation of the National Human Rights Commission of India is scheduled to visit Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences College, Pookode, as part of its probe into the death of second-year student J.S. Siddharth
- Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader D.K. Sivakumar is scheduled to address the party’s election campaign at Ollur.
- The Congress is also set to release its manifesto at the Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram.
- Senior COngress leader V.D. Satheesan is set to address election conventions in Thiruvananthapuram today.