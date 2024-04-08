April 08, 2024 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations CPI-M State secretary M.V. Govindan will address the press in Kochi today The Kerala High Court is set to hear petitions filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and others seeking a directive to the State government to disburse money for the midday meal scheme in advance and pay the arrears due to schools The ED is scheduled to question CPI(M) district secretary M.M. Varghese, party state secretariat member P.K. Biju and councillor P.K. Shajan in connection to an investigation into a loan scam at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative bank, Thrissur. The Kerala HC is to consider a contempt of court petition filed by nursing officer P.B. Anitha against the State’s Health Department for transferring her after she extended moral support to a victim of sexual assault at the ICU of the Kozhikode medical college hospital. A delegation of the National Human Rights Commission of India is scheduled to visit Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences College, Pookode, as part of its probe into the death of second-year student J.S. Siddharth Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader D.K. Sivakumar is scheduled to address the party’s election campaign at Ollur. The Congress is also set to release its manifesto at the Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram. Senior COngress leader V.D. Satheesan is set to address election conventions in Thiruvananthapuram today.