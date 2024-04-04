Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address Lok Sabha election campaign convention of the Left front candidate KJ Shine at Marine Drive, Ernakulam.
- BJP State President and NDA candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency K. Surendran will submit his nomination papers today morning after holding a road show. Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani will accompany Mr. Surendran.
- Union Minister Smriti Irani will attend the election campaign for NDA candidate M.L. Ashwini at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.
- The Kerala High Court will consider a petition by former Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala veterinary university M.R. Saseendranath challenging his suspension by the Chancellor and a petition by the father of student Sidhardhan who was allegedly ragged and murdered, seeking to implead in the case.