April 04, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address Lok Sabha election campaign convention of the Left front candidate KJ Shine at Marine Drive, Ernakulam. BJP State President and NDA candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency K. Surendran will submit his nomination papers today morning after holding a road show. Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani will accompany Mr. Surendran. Union Minister Smriti Irani will attend the election campaign for NDA candidate M.L. Ashwini at Kanhangad in Kasaragod. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition by former Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala veterinary university M.R. Saseendranath challenging his suspension by the Chancellor and a petition by the father of student Sidhardhan who was allegedly ragged and murdered, seeking to implead in the case.

