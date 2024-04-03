April 03, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad today. He will lead a roadshow in Kalpetta before filing his nomination papers at the district collectorate. CPI candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Annie Raja will lead a road show organised by the party in Wayanad and later file her nomination. Petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court today. Close on the heels of the Supreme Court threatening perjury and contempt of court proceedings against Divya Pharmacy, which markets the products of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, the Kerala Drugs Control department has filed complaints against the firm for violation of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Ernakulam.

