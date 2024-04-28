Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- The CPI(M) State secretariat meeting on Monday is likely to discuss the electoral outcome and the row over LDF convenor EP Jayarajan’s meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
- Justice Devan Ramachandran, Judge of Kerala High Court to speak on ‘Youth: Shaping the future of India’, a lecture series organised by Chavara Cultural Centre in Kozhikode today.
- Tigers on the prowl in Munnar plantation trigger panic among workers. Forest officials suspect a tigress and its cubs are roaming in the area.
- Food Minister GR Anil to inaugurate function to mark the death anniversary of former Kerala Assembly Speaker Varkala Radhakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram today.
