April 28, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The CPI(M) State secretariat meeting on Monday is likely to discuss the electoral outcome and the row over LDF convenor EP Jayarajan’s meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, Judge of Kerala High Court to speak on ‘Youth: Shaping the future of India’, a lecture series organised by Chavara Cultural Centre in Kozhikode today.

Tigers on the prowl in Munnar plantation trigger panic among workers. Forest officials suspect a tigress and its cubs are roaming in the area.

Food Minister GR Anil to inaugurate function to mark the death anniversary of former Kerala Assembly Speaker Varkala Radhakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Track latest news from Kerala here

