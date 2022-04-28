Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 28, Thursday

Suspected Shigella outbreak in Kozhikode

The Health department has flagged a suspected Shigella virus outbreak in Kozhikode, It has confirmed that two two children in Atholi and Eranhikkal respectively have exhibited primary symptoms of the infection. The government has stepped up vigil and more residents in the locality are being screened for Shigella infection.

KSEB management holds trade union referendum amid spat with Left employee’s unions

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is conducting a referendum to redetermine the recognition of trade unions. The move has acquired a political colour as it comes against the backdrop of the Left trade unions ongoing strike against the KSEB top management. An estimated 27,000 employees will chose their trade union via secret ballot at various centres today. A similar referendum was held last in 2015, The KSEB has scheduled the counting votes on April 30. Trade unions that garner less than 15 per cent of the total votes will loose their recognition.

Public debate on K-rail

The K-Rail corporation is holding a high-profile open debate on the controversial Silverline semi high-speed railway project. Opposition parties had questioned the trustworthiness of the discussion after the organisers allegedly cold shouldered two invitees, Joseph Mathewand Sridhar Krishnan, both fierce opponents of Silverline, leaving only Professor R. V. G. Menon to provide a contrarian view of the scheme.

Famous Madin prayer meet in Malappuram.

The famous Madin prayer meet gets underway in Malappuram. Thousands of observant Muslims are expected to congregate on the prayer ground for evening prayers and sermons. The district authorities and police have made elaborate arrangements for the religious event’s smooth conduct.