April 26, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Polling for the elections in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala began at 7 am today. Polling started on a brisk note as voters seemed to prefer casting their vote in the early morning hours itself to avoid the searing heat. Senior citizens and women seen in good numbers at polling booths.

The State recorded a voting percentage of 5.62 by 8.20 am.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan told reporters in Kannur that he had briefly met Prakash Javadekar, the BJP’s Kerala in-charge, at his son’s apartment in Thiruvananthapuram. His remarks came after KPCC president K. Sudhakaran had stirred up a storm yesterday, accusing Mr. Jayarajan of secretly plotting to defect to the BJP by opening a secret communication channel with the party’s leadership.