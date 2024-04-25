April 25, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Distribution of polling materials at various centres in Kerala, ahead of tomorrow’s voting. With hardly a day left for the polling, political fronts are making last minute efforts to bring maximum number of voters to the polling booths. Political parties have formed squads to keep a tab on the voter turnout and to bring voters to the polling stations. Kerala is on the verge of recording its highest temperature ever recorded in the last one century. 41.9 degree C was the highest ever recorded temperature in the State since 1901. Mercury has climbed to 41.5 degree C in Palakkad in this season where heat wave conditions are prevailing. Mosques under Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama rearrange Jumua timings on Friday in view of the polling. Samastha and several other Muslim organisations had earlier expressed concern at holding elections on Friday. Trial run of webcasting completed covering over 2000 booths in Kozhikode district. Control room at the collectorate ready to monitor the live feeds as part of the surveillance measures.