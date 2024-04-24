April 24, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The high voltage public campaigning in the 20 lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala comes to an end today evening, ahead of polling on Friday. Police step up security in major towns for the electioneering finale; parties allocated different areas to avoid clashes. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend the election campaigns of UDF candidate and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in various parts of the Wayanad Parliament Constituency today. Tamilnadu BJP president Annamalai will attend a roadshow of BJP leader and NDA candidate from Wayanad parliament constituency K.Surendran at Mananthavady in the district today morning. Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to address an election rally at Punnapra in Alappuzha. A four- member group, suspected to be Maoists, shouted slogans and exhorted residents of Kambamala in Wayanad to boycott the LS elections.

