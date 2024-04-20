  • The fireworks display, the highlight of the Thrissur pooram, was postponed to daylight on Saturday, taking the sheen off the event, after police restrictions led to a dispute with the devasoms, causing a delay of over four hours.
  • AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will lead road shows and address election rallies at Chalakudy, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram today to campaign for UDF candidates.
  • Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to campaign for K.K. Shailaja, LDF candidate in Vadakara (PIC).
  • BJP Tamil Nadu State president Annamalai to campaign for BJP candidate in in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar.
  • Senior bureaucrats from States and Union Government, V-C of Karnataka Fisheries University and seafood exporters to join a discussion on impediments to global seafood trade especially Indian shrimp trade and sales in the USA, to be held at the Kerala university of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi.