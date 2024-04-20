April 20, 2024 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The fireworks display, the highlight of the Thrissur pooram, was postponed to daylight on Saturday, taking the sheen off the event, after police restrictions led to a dispute with the devasoms, causing a delay of over four hours.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will lead road shows and address election rallies at Chalakudy, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram today to campaign for UDF candidates.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to campaign for K.K. Shailaja, LDF candidate in Vadakara (PIC).

BJP Tamil Nadu State president Annamalai to campaign for BJP candidate in in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar.

Senior bureaucrats from States and Union Government, V-C of Karnataka Fisheries University and seafood exporters to join a discussion on impediments to global seafood trade especially Indian shrimp trade and sales in the USA, to be held at the Kerala university of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi.

