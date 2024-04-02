April 02, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Press meet at Ernakulam Press Club with Congress Working Committee permanent invitee Ramesh Chennithala.

Two Keralites who were duped into fighting for Russia in the war with Ukraine after being promised lucrative jobs by recruitment agencies have been repatriated to Delhi. They would be brought back to Kerala once the formalities related to investigation agencies are over.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor to attend a session organised by the All India Professionals Congress today evening.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.