April 16, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Sivakumar and IUML chairman Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to participate in a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram today as part of the election campaign of UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend Janasamparkkam events in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts today.

CITU general secretary Tapan Sen and CPI(M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat to speak at election campaign events in Kozhikode today.

CPI national general secretary D. Raja to attend a Meet the Press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPI(M) PB member Prakash Karat to address election rallies at Kallara, Karakulam and Aryanad as part of the election campaign of V.Joy, LDF candidate in the Attingal constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury will be attending an election campaign in Pazhyangadi for LDF Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency candidate M. Balakrishnan.

CPI leader and LDF candidate for Wayanad parliament constituency Annie Raja will lead a road show at Kalpetta today.

A division Bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to hear an appeal filed by actor Dileep against the single bench order to give the survivor in the actor assault case a copy of the witness statement of the investigation report related to the illegal access to the memory card containing visuals of the assault.

Noted Carnatic musician K.G. Jayan passes away at 90 in Kozhikode.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.