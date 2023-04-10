Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Digi Keralam digital literacy project and social auditing of the employment guarantee scheme at Kochi today.
- The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the Mission 1000 scheme aimed at helping 1000 MSMEs achieve a turnover of ₹1,00,000 crore. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside over the function to be held at Kochi.
- A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court is scheduled to consider an appeal filed by KSRTC against a single judge directive to pay pensionary benefits to retired staff in four months.
- The Kochi Corporation council will consider a no-confidence motion against Mayor M. Anilkumar today. The Congress-led Opposition councillors have moved the motion in the wake of Brahmapuram fire.
- Sharukh Saifi, the prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, is scheduled to undergo a follow-up medical examination today, as he reported experiencing discomfort while in police custody. A week after the incident, the Special investigation team is yet to unravel the motive behind the act.
- Workshop on ‘IPR Protection of Unique Products Of India through GI & Post GI Initiatives’ organised by Textiles Committee under Union Ministry of Textiles in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the Santhigiri Viswajnana Mandiram, at Kakkodi, on the outskirts of Kozhikode city, with a prayer hall for all communities.
- Nenmara MLA K.Babu of the CPI(M) is likely to move the High Court today with a review petition against the decision to translocate rogue tusker Arikomban from Idukki to Parambikulam.
