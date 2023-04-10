April 10, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Digi Keralam digital literacy project and social auditing of the employment guarantee scheme at Kochi today. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the Mission 1000 scheme aimed at helping 1000 MSMEs achieve a turnover of ₹1,00,000 crore. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside over the function to be held at Kochi. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court is scheduled to consider an appeal filed by KSRTC against a single judge directive to pay pensionary benefits to retired staff in four months. The Kochi Corporation council will consider a no-confidence motion against Mayor M. Anilkumar today. The Congress-led Opposition councillors have moved the motion in the wake of Brahmapuram fire. Sharukh Saifi, the prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, is scheduled to undergo a follow-up medical examination today, as he reported experiencing discomfort while in police custody. A week after the incident, the Special investigation team is yet to unravel the motive behind the act. Workshop on ‘IPR Protection of Unique Products Of India through GI & Post GI Initiatives’ organised by Textiles Committee under Union Ministry of Textiles in Thiruvananthapuram today. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the Santhigiri Viswajnana Mandiram, at Kakkodi, on the outskirts of Kozhikode city, with a prayer hall for all communities. Nenmara MLA K.Babu of the CPI(M) is likely to move the High Court today with a review petition against the decision to translocate rogue tusker Arikomban from Idukki to Parambikulam.

