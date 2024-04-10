April 10, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address LDF election conventions at Varkala, Kattakada and Kanyakulangara in Attingal constituency today. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert warning of above-normal temperatures for 12 districts in the State today. The Forest Department has launched an operation to drive away a wild tusker that strayed into human habitation near Sulthan bathery in Wayanad, triggering panic among residents. Campaigning is set to pick up pace in Malabar after Id-ul-Fitr and Vishu with national leaders from major political parties all set to visit the region.

