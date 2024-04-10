Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address LDF election conventions at Varkala, Kattakada and Kanyakulangara in Attingal constituency today.
- The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert warning of above-normal temperatures for 12 districts in the State today.
- The Forest Department has launched an operation to drive away a wild tusker that strayed into human habitation near Sulthan bathery in Wayanad, triggering panic among residents.
- Campaigning is set to pick up pace in Malabar after Id-ul-Fitr and Vishu with national leaders from major political parties all set to visit the region.