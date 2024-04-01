April 01, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

CPI(M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat to address women’s meet in support of LDF candidate in Vadakara, K.K. Shailaja, today.

Petitions by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB ) challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the floating of the Masala bond by KIIFB to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Thulapally in Pathanamthitta early morning today. Local people staged a protest, demanding immediate steps to prevent wild animal incursions into human habitats. This is the second death caused by wild elephant attack in Kerala in five days.

India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperature for 10 districts for the next five days as the State steps into the peak summer season.

75th anniversary celebrations of Akashavani Thiruvananthapuram station begin today. Writer George Onakkoor to inaugurate year-long celebrations.

