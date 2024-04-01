Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- CPI(M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat to address women’s meet in support of LDF candidate in Vadakara, K.K. Shailaja, today.
- Petitions by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB ) challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the floating of the Masala bond by KIIFB to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Thulapally in Pathanamthitta early morning today. Local people staged a protest, demanding immediate steps to prevent wild animal incursions into human habitats. This is the second death caused by wild elephant attack in Kerala in five days.
- India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperature for 10 districts for the next five days as the State steps into the peak summer season.
- 75th anniversary celebrations of Akashavani Thiruvananthapuram station begin today. Writer George Onakkoor to inaugurate year-long celebrations.
