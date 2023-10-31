October 31, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Normal life affected in central and north Kerala as commuters are left stranded by a token strike by private bus operators raising various demands including revision of student concession tariff. Martin Dominic, the sole accused in the Kalamassery convention centre blast case, will be produced before the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court today. The police had recorded his arrest on Monday evening and he has been charged under the provisions of UAPA. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider petitions seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district. A meeting of the representatives of Kerala Film Producers’ Association and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) to be held in Kochi today is expected to come up with a plan of action against online film critics and vloggers posting negative movie reviews. ISRO chairman S. Somnath, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Fisheries minister Saji Cherian to address convocation ceremony at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Ernakulam today. M.A. Baby, CPI(M) polit bureau member, to address rally in Kochi in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The Sunni faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulema will hold a prayer meeting for Palestinians at Muthalakulam maidan in Kozhikode.

